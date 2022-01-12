Freelance preacher pleads not guilty to another rape charge

KUALA LUMPUR: A freelance preacher who pleaded not guilty to nine counts of committing rape, sexual assault and unnatural sex on a teenager in the Klang Sessions Court two days ago was brought to the Sessions Court here today to face another charge with raping the girl.

Muhammad Fathi Na’im Mazlam, 30, also pleaded not guilty to the charge, allegedly committed at a hotel here between 2 am and 10 am on Dec 3, 2021.

The charge was framed under Section 376 (1) of the Penal Code, which provides imprisonment for up to 20 years and is liable to whipping, if found guilty.

Judge Tasnim Abu Bakar allowed him bail of RM12,000 with one surety and also ordered him to not intimidate witnesses in the case.

Muhammad Fathi Na’im was also ordered to surrender his passport to the court and to report himself at a police station once a month.

The court set Jan 17 for mention.

Kuala Lumpur Prosecution director Datin Kalmizah Salleh prosecuted, while lawyer Muhammad Ashraff Mohd Diah represented the accused. - Bernama