Freelance preacher suspected of sexual assault had known victims through motivational programmes: Police

SHAH ALAM: A freelance preacher who was arrested on suspicion of committing physical sexual assault got acquainted with all the complainants through motivational programmes held in schools around Selangor.

State police chief Datuk Arjunaidi Mohamed (pix) said checks on the man who is in his 40s, found that he had committed the act on four victims aged between 17 and 18.

Arjunaidi said the information was based on reports received by the police on Aug 30, two were lodged at the Klang Selatan District Police Headquarters (IPD), one at Shah Alam IPD and another at Kajang IPD.

“Preliminary investigations found that the suspect was alleged to have sexually assaulted the victims after getting acquainted with them through motivational programmes,“ he said in a statement.

Arjunaidi said acting on information, the suspect was arrested at about 4 pm on Sept 8 and a six-day remand order has been granted by the Klang Magistrate Court to facilitate investigations under Section 14(a) of the Sexual Offences Against Children Act 2017.

Arjunaidi also advised the public not to make any speculation regarding the incident as this could jeopardise the investigation and cause confusion among the community. - Bernama