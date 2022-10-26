Freelance speaker charged with cheating using bounced cheque

SEREMBAN: A freelance speaker pleaded not guilty in the Magistrate’s Court here today to cheating by issuing a bounced cheque of RM4,287.70 to pay for photocopying of a primary school examination papers four years ago.

Muzzamil Soliheen Musa, 45, who is also an author, made the plea before Magistrate Mohd Firdaus Saleh.

He was charged with cheating Ling Shin Hin at a premises at Melati Square, Putra Nilai, Nilai, at about 4 pm on May 14, 2019.

The charge, framed under Section 420 of the Penal Code, provides imprisonment for up to 10 years, with whipping and fine, if found guilty.

Muzzamil Soliheen, represented by lawyer Mohamed Mustafha, was allowed bail of RM2,500 with one surety and the court set Nov 24 for mention.

The prosecution was conducted by deputy public prosecutor Hafizah Zainul Hashimi. - Bernama