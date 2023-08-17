Freelancers redefining work cultures

PETALING JAYA: The rise of a “freelance generation” has revolutionised the traditional job market. Today, some four million Malaysians are engaged in freelance work, much to the chagrin of companies that require their services as permanent staff, said human resource expert Sherin Wong.

She said companies that require software developers, graphic designers, content creators, marketers and sales consultants have been negatively affected by the growing number of freelancers.

“Companies have to explore alternative staffing options because of the shortage of these talents. Hence, it becomes necessary for them to adjust policies and benefits to accommodate the needs and preferences of freelance workers.”

Wong said flexible work arrangements, access to necessary tools and resources, clear guidelines on project deliverables and expectations, and considerations for the professional development of freelancers are among the crucial adjustments that can contribute to the successful integration of such individuals in an organisation.

“While career progression for freelancers may vary across organisations and industries, working on different projects for various clients can enhance their skill sets and appeal to different employers.

“This allows them to efficiently manage fluctuating demands while capitalising on the expertise of freelancers.”

However, such opportunities can also be found across various sectors as organisations seek to optimise their workforce.

“Companies that hire freelancers now prioritise individuals who have a large following and extensive connection on social media.

“These companies play a role in facilitating the freelance career growth by offering contracts for larger projects and providing opportunities for professional development and attracting target audiences.

“Recognising and appreciating the diverse experiences brought by freelancers can nurture a culture of inclusivity and mutual respect,” Wong said.

She added that striking a balance between traditional employment and freelancing is challenging. However, it is likely that a hybrid model, in which companies adapt their workforce composition based on specific needs, may become more common.

Flexibility and a focus on the skills required for the work will be key considerations when determining the future equilibrium between traditional employment and freelancing.

Supporting this, Amos Terence Pereira, a micro-influencer from Johor, said: “I began my journey as a content creator and steadily improved my way of life, physical appearance and creations.

“Through hard work and determination, I amassed almost 93,000 followers on Instagram by the close of 2021. Following this, I sought freelancing opportunities to promote skincare, food and beverages and sports goods.

“Anybody who prioritises work-life balance and skill sets can become an influencer or freelancer. In the process, one can build a large network and possess the ability to impact the opinions, actions and behaviour of our audience.

“Influencers typically excel in a specific niche or have a deep passion for a particular subject. They build credibility and trust by sharing valuable knowledge, insights and experiences in that field.”

Amos said most freelancers and influencers utilise social media platforms to reach and grow their audience, adding that they understand each platform’s unique features, algorithms and trends and tailor their content accordingly.

Freelancers also engage with their followers by responding to comments, messages and feedback. It fosters a sense of community by creating dialogues and making their followers feel valued and heard.

“Most importantly, influencers and freelancers must stay updated with industry trends and continually innovate their content to remain relevant.”

He said careers in freelancing are sustainable for those who stay up to date by embracing new technologies, platforms and strategies to expand their influence and maintain the interest of their followers.