Freight train rams into car at Johor Port in Pasir Gudang

JOHOR BAHRU: A KTMB (Keretapi Tanah Melayu Bhd) freight train rammed into a car at KM 31 of the rail track near the entrance of Johor Port in Pasir Gudang, here, this morning, with the video going viral on social media.

Seri Alam district police chief, Supt Mohd Sohaimi Ishak said, however, no injuries were reported.

He said in the 9.40 am incident, the train engine, driven by a 32-year-old man, was hauling 31 wagons on its way from Pasir Gudang station to Johor Port station.

“However, the train suddenly collided with the front left side of a Perodua Axia car driven by a 41-year-old local man who was about to enter the main gate of Johor Port,“ he said in a statement today.

Mohd Sohaimi said the initial investigation attributed the incident to the negligence of the car driver who failed to notice the oncoming train.

The case is being investigated under Section 79 (2) of the Road Transport Act 1987.

“The public is advised to always abide by the road rules and regulations as well as traffic instructions, especially during peak hours,“ he said.

Earlier, a 40-second video viraled on Facebook showed a Perodua Axia car moving towards the port’s main gate and then being hit by a train. — Bernama