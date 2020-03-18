Frenchman reported missing after last seen in KLIA

KUALA LUMPUR: A Frenchman has been reported missing after being last seen at Kuala Lumpur international Airport on March 10.

The victim is identified as Francois Ange Dominioue Garrigues, 29.

Wangsa Maju police chief Supt Rajab Ahad Ismail when contacted confirmed receiving a report on the missing man and investigation is still going on.

Members of the public with information on the victim can contact Sergeant Khalid Mat Jidi at 012-6100844 or ASP Mohd Fauzi Mohd Shariff at 019-3994456 or 03-21412222 or any nearby stations.

Information obtained from an internet search showed the French national who has a British address, and was a director of a defunct company. - Bernama