Frequency of LRT service between Sentul Timur and Bandaraya stations reduced

KUALA LUMPUR: The Light Rail Transit (LRT) service between the Sentul Timur and Bandaraya stations is now operating at 12-minute intervals due to several trains having to be removed for safety purposes.

Rapid Rail said this had resulted in just two out of five trains being operational at present.

“Since Jan 27, a total of five trains have been used between these two stations. Due to the structural and track damage near the Bandaraya station, these trains cannot return to the LRT depot in Ampang for maintenance work.

“Three of the five trains had to be removed because they no longer met the operational criteria,” it said in a statement today.

As such, a total of 10 shuttle bus services between the Sentul Timur and Bandaraya stations were activated during the peak period this evening to accommodate and handle affected passengers.

The statement added that the shuttle buses will stop at the Sentul Timur, Sentul, Titiwangsa, PWTC, Sultan Ismail and Bandaraya stations, with the one-way journey from Sentul Timur to Bandaraya expected to take 30 minutes.

According to the statement, members of the rail operations, auxiliary police personnel and Prasarana staff (Troopers) will be placed at the affected stations to control the movement of passengers in the stations and platforms. - Bernama