PETALING JAYA: The Prasarana Group is increasing the train frequency of the Kelana Jaya Light Rail Transit (LRT) for the route between Gombak and Ara Damansara stations from this Jan 2.

Rapid Rail chief operating officer Khairani Mohamed said the train frequency of the LRT train service between the two stations would be increased from 7.30 am to 9am everyday from Monday to Friday to meet the high demand during the peak hour.

“The frequency increase will be carried out through the ‘two loops’ system where every third train from the Gombak station will not continue its journey until Putra Heights, instead it will turn back to the Gombak station from Ara Damansara,“ he said at a media conference here today.

He said with the increase in frequency, the waiting time for passengers could be reduced as they could board the next train in 90 seconds compared with 180 seconds during normal circumstances.

He said the system would be introduced as the Kelana Jaya LRT line was the busiest in the Klang Valley with 290,000 passengers daily and because of the high density at stations like Kelana Jaya, Universiti, Gombak and Ara Damansara.

It was also because the Kelana Jaya route showed a consistent increase of 45% in passengers every year since the past few years, he added.

He also anticipated a further increase in passengers with the introduction of My100 and My50 travel card for MYKad holders beginning next year.

Seven trains, out of 58 trains operating for the Kelana Jaya LRT would be affected with the implementation of the system, he said, adding that it would, however, not affect the LRT service for passengers from the Ara Damansara station to Putra Heights.

Based on our observation, only about 50 passengers use the service during the peak hour period, he said.

Other public rail transports operated by the Prasarana group are the Ampang LRT Line, with 190,000 passengers daily, Mass Rail Transit (160,000 passengers) and Monorail (36,000 passengers). — Bernama