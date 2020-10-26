Frequency of rail and bus services to be reduced

PETALING JAYA: The frequency of rail and bus services across the Klang Valley will be reduced from today.

Prasarana Malaysia Bhd chief operating officer Datin Norlia Noah said this was in response to a significant drop in the number of commuters using the services in the past week.

Prasarana operates the MRT, LRT and Monorail services as well as the Rapid KL and MRT shuttle bus services.

She said the frequency of trips will only return to normal levels once the conditional movement control order (CMCO), that has been imposed in Selangor, Kuala Lumpur and Putrajaya, is lifted.

The government announced last week that all non-essential workers would be required to work from home to help curb the significant increase in the number of new Covid-19 cases.

The reduction in frequency would help to mitigate the financial impact that lower ridership has on the company.

“The LRT, MRT and Monorail services will continue to operate from 6am to midnight. However the frequency will be changed based on time and demand,” she said in a statement yesterday.

Norlia said the train service on all routes in states under the CMCO will be closely monitored by the Operations Control Centre.

“We will add more trains during hours when the demand is high,” she said.

The same strategy will apply for the RapidKL and Jom Naik MRT shuttle bus services.

“Based on our data, the number of passengers during peak hours has declined. Although the numbers during off-peak hours remain the same, they are very low anyway,” she added.

The weekend travel schedule will now apply daily for the RapidKL bus service.

“This is a 20% reduction from the normal daily service on work days,” she said.

The Rapid Bus Operations Control Centre will also continue to monitor the situation closely.

“Commuters can check the schedules on the Google maps/moovit application or myrapidbus.prasarana.com.my/kiosk to better plan their journey,” Norlia added.

The company also confirmed that one of its personnel had tested positive for Covid-19 and is now being treated at Sungai Buloh Hospital.