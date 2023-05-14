Frequent inspections at CIQ BSI, KSAB not to find fault: Onn Hafiz

JOHOR BAHRU: Regular inspections at the Customs, Immigration and Quarantine (CIQ) Complex in the Sultan Iskandar Building (BSI) here and the Sultan Abu Bakar Complex (KSAB) in Iskandar Puteri are not meant to find fault with any party.

Johor Menteri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi said instead, he wanted to help address the problems plaguing these places and ensure that the people get to enjoy the services at both entry and exit points safely and conveniently.

“The problems at the CIQ are not something that happened in the last one or two years but a legacy issue. (Therefore,) we intend to tackle the issue.

“I took the opportunity to go down to the ground and personally witness the situation, and I have worked closely with the Immigration Department and Home Ministry to find a solution,” he said when officiating the Indian Heritage Centre (IHC) at the Arulmigu Rajamariamman Devasthanam Temple, here tonight.

Onn Hafiz was reported to have made a number of surprise visits to the CIQ BSI and KSAB over the last few weeks.

Earlier at the launch of the IHC, the Menteri Besar also announced a RM1 million allocation to the 112-year-old temple. - Bernama