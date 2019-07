PETALING JAYA: The water cuts from July 23 to 26 announced by Syarikat Bekalan Air Selangor (Syabas) has drawn the ire of users, who felt this has been happening much too often.

The four-day disruption will affect 758,000 households – an estimated three million users.

Many have voiced displeasure over the frequent cuts, scheduled or otherwise.

KL Hawkers and Petty Traders Association president Datuk Yow Boon Choon said traders had been inconvenienced although there were no reports of stalls being forced to close.

“I hope this can be managed more efficiently,” he said about the maintenance works.

“The traders have to store water in the small spaces they have in their stalls.”

Several businesses, including a chemical testing company, had to make special preparations for the massive disruption.

ChemVi Laboratories senior chemist Punitha Perumall said it was inconvenient as they have to store water for four days in a three-storey building.

“The water tanks restrict movement in certain parts of our facility,“ she said, adding that the company could not close during the period as its clients expect results of their tests on time.

Bangsar resident Ikhwan Arshad said the cuts were happening too frequently.

“It looks like this water cut is becoming a trend. I understand that it is for maintenance but there has got to be some way we can work through this,“ he said.

Syabas announced that 758 areas in Petaling, Klang, Shah Alam, Gombak, Kuala Lumpur, Hulu Selangor, Kuala Selangor and Kuala Langat will be affected by the water cuts of between 36 and 84 hours due to improvement works at Phase 1 of the Sungai Selangor Water Treatment Plant.

The head of its customer relationship and communications department, Abdul Raof Ahmad, said 70 tanker lorries will be mobilised to provide water to affected residents, with priority to critical premises such as hospitals, dialysis centres and clinics.