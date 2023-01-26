Frequently affected by floods, grandma takes big electrical items along with her to PPS

SEGAMAT: After many electrical items in her house were damaged in the floods last year, Khatijah Othman, 75, decided to take important big household appliances with her this time when asked to move to a relief centre (PPS) at Kampung Tasek Community Hall, in Gemereh here.

The senior citizen took her fridge, washing machine as well as some packages along with her in a lorry driven by her son.

Khatijah is among the residents of Kampung Seberang Batu Badak affected by the floods since yesterday morning.

Once she alighted from the lorry, Khatijah was determined to unload all her goods from the lorry and place them in the said PPS.

However, her request was turned down due to the centre’s space limitations as well as the fact that more flood evacuees were expected to arrive at the PPS, under the control of the Malaysian Volunteer Corps Department (RELA) and Malaysian Civil Defence Force (APM).

Speaking to Bernama, Khatijah’s granddaughter Siti Balqis Abdullah, 16, who is also housed in the same PPS, said this is the first flood this year in her grandmother’s village after being hit by floods last year in January, November and December.

“Last year during the floods, my grandmother did not take any items (appliances) with her when she was evacuated to the PPS. That is why all the appliances were damaged.

“Yesterday morning, when the flood waters were rising after several days of rain and (she) was told to evacuate to the PPS, my grandmohter was determined to take all her goods along with her,“ said Siti Balqis.

However, when she saw her goods were not there (at the PPS), she was agitated and worried and kept asking SIti Balqis where all her items were.

“Your things are not lost but stored somewhere else,“ Siti Balqis had to reassure Khatijah.

Meanwhile, Gemerah 3 village head, Wan Hussein Wan Abas said Khatijah is one of 38 victims from 11 families evacuated to the PPS that was opened on Tuesday.

“Actually, the residents of Kampung Seberang Batu Badak have become accustomed to the flood situation. After facing floods thrice last year, this time they (residents) voluntarily arrived at the PPS making it easier for us to help manage them and distribute aid as best as possible,“ he said. .

Segamat is one of the worst flood-affected districts in Johor this time around. Based on data by the District Disaster Management Committee, as of midnight yesterday, a total of 21 PPS have been opened, housing 1,801 victims from 504 families. - Bernama