IPOH: Fresh and cheap fish especially “kembung” (mackerel) sold as low as 50 sen per kilogramme in the northern states, due to the surplus of the seafood, can now be found in Perak.

A restaurant owner, Khairul Adnan Hamid, 32, took the initiative to get the supply of fresh fish from Kuala Muda, Kedah and sold it at only RM10 for every 3kg at several locations here.

For a start, on Tuesday, he bought 20kg of kembung.

“The response was very encouraging, so on Wednesday, I returned with 1.5 tonnes of fish while on Thursday I got 2.5 tonnes of fish and sold them at Bandar Meru Raya, Kampung Manjoi and Taman Perpaduan. Everything was sold out in 20 minutes,” he told Bernama when met at Bandar Meru Raya here yesterday.

On Friday, Khairul Adnan and a bunch of his friends went again to Kuala Muda as early as 6am and brought back nine tonnes of kembung which were sold at seven locations, including Pengkalan Pegoh night market, Kampung Tengku Husin fresh fish market and Bandar Baru Putra.

Khairul Adnan said they will keep doing it as long as there is supply and demand, while their selling location would be announced on his Facebook account “Tuan Denan”.

Meanwhile, a customer, Kassim Abu, 53, said he came to the selling spot at Bandar Meru Raya with his wife to buy medium-sized kembung after learning about the sale from a neighbour in Taman Meru.

“Many shared about the cheap fish on Facebook. I hope such sale could continue as it could help the underprivileged group,” he said. — Bernama