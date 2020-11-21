Friday, Obligatory prayers allowed in Kelantan with limited worshippers

KOTA BHARU: Mosques and surau in the state are allowed to hold Friday prayers, other congregational prayers and religious activities in a controlled manner while the Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO) is enforced from today until Dec 6.

Kelantan Islamic Religious and Malay Customs Council (MAIK) president Tengku Tan Sri Mohamad Rizam Tengku Abdul Aziz said the permission was given with conditions, effective today as a measure to contain the spread of Covid-19.

He said the Sultan of Kelantan Sultan Muhammad V as the state reilgious head gave his consent on the matter.

“During the CMCO period, up to 50 worshippers are allowed at a time in state, district and mukim mosques to perform Friday or other congregational prayers while maintaining a physical distance of at least one metre.

“As for surau, up to 30 people are allowed at a time and to keep a distance of at least one metre,“ he said in a statement today.

Tengku Mohamad Rizam, who is also Tengku Temenggong Kelantan, said for musolla (small prayer rooms) only 10 people are allowed at a time depending on the size of the room after taking into consideration the required physical distance space.

He said mosques and surau located in areas confirmed with Covid-19 clusters, would be closed upon the advice of the Health Ministry (MOH).

Yesterday, Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said the high infectivity rate from the Mengketil Cluster in Kelantan has caused infections to spread rapidly.

Apart from recording sharp increase in cases within a short period, Dr Noor Hisham said the cluster has spread to Kota Bharu, Tanah Merah, Pasir Mas and Kuala Krai districts in Kelantan, and Besut in Terengganu.

Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob yesterday announced on the government’s decision to implement the CMCO in Kelantan from today until Dec 6. -Bernama