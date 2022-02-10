Friday sermons should not touch on politics: Ahmad Marzuk

KOTA BHARU: Friday sermons which touched on political issues especially leaning towards a certain party should not happen in the country, said Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Ahmad Marzuk Shaary.

“Issues involving politics which are bias towards a certain party should not occur during Friday sermon.

“Friday sermon is to unravel issues which arose in our community. But if it is used for the purpose of campaigning for a certain party which is not a public matter then it is not allowed,” he said.

He told reporters after opening the Hari Sayyidatina Khadijah programme at Pengkalan Chepa Parliamentary constituency level at Pusat Tarbiah Islam Kelantan (PUTIK), here today.

Ahmad who is also Pengkalan Chepa MP was commenting on netizens who questioned some mosques which allegedly touched on political issues in their Friday sermons.

Commenting further, Ahmad Marzuk stressed that the matter would be handed over to the respective state governments for action. - Bernama