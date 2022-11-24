Friends, global leaders make congratulatory calls to Anwar

SUNGAI LONG: Prime Minister and Pakatan Harapan chairman, Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has been receiving congratulatory phone calls from friends and leaders from around the world since he was sworn in as the 10th Prime Minister.

As media await him to begin his press conference at the Sungai Long Golf Club and Resort, he took a call from the President of Turkiye, Racip Erdogan.

Anwar told Erdogan that he looks forward to working together with Turkey to enhance bilateral relations between the two countries.