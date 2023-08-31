FRIM, Senheng to forge firefly conservation partnership

KUALA LUMPUR: The Forest Research Institute Malaysia (FRIM) and Senheng Electrical KL Sdn Bhd are collaborating on firefly conservation through the launch of the Genetic Conservation Study of Fireflies in Peninsular Malaysia.

In a joint statement today, FRIM and Senheng said the research project focuses on firefly species that emit synchronised light, namely Pteroptyx tener found in river estuaries in the peninsula.

FRIM director-general Dr Ismail Parlan said it will use genetic techniques to study the diversity and relationships among Pteroptyx tener populations in the country. This will help FRIM to develop new techniques and methods for conserving the species.

Meanwhile, Senheng chairman KH Lim said the company is proud to collaborate with FRIM in the effort and hope that it will bring benefits to the relevant parties in the country.

Today, a mock cheque presentation ceremony between Senheng and FRIM was held with Lim handing the cheque to Ismail, marking the official launch of the conservation project led by FRIM Genetic Laboratory research officer Dr. Shawn Cheng, the statement added.

Also present were SC Alliance (M) Sdn Bhd (Sole Distributor of Laifen Malaysia) general manager Kong Chun Chung, Senheng vice-presidents, June Tai Tze Yen and Ho Weng Hung as well as Senheng business associates, FRIM researchers, ands project collaborators from the Malaysian Genome Institute and Universiti Malaya.

The RM225,000 contribution from Senheng to the FRIM research project will be distributed over a period of three years, according to the statement.

Meanwhile, Senheng and Laifen, a premium electrical products manufacturer, have launched the “Love Fireflies” campaign to raise public awareness about firefly conservation.

“It encourages customers and members to recycle, practise energy and water conservation to reduce impact to the environment.

“As part of the campaign, Senheng and FRIM will offer a chance for less privileged children from orphanages in Selangor, beginning with Rumah Aman in Sungai Buloh and Rumah Kebajikan Karunnai Illam in Kepong, to visit the Firefly Sanctuary in Kuala Selangor,“ the statement added. -Bernama