From break-in to lock up within hours for two burglars

BUKIT MERTAJAM: It was short-lived joy for two men who broke into a house in Taman Aston Indah here yesterday.

The duo, aged 30 and 50, were caught by police within hours in Kulim following their “enterprise” at 4am.

“The houseowner lodged a police report after finding the house had been broken into. The burglars had stolen items worth RM10,000,“he told Bernama.

The items included laptops, handphones, jewellery, watches and also RM2,800 cash.

The family was sound asleep and only found out about the break-in at 6am, he added.

In LUMUT, Manjung police chief ACP Muhammad Hanif Othman said police arrested three men including a Domestic Trade and Consumerism Affairs Ministry retiree on suspicion they had masqueraded as enforcement officers to conduct a “raid” on a retail outlet here on Friday.

He said the 58 year-old retiree had used his vest while working with the ministry while his accomplices were aged 55 and 38 years.

He added that a patrol team stopped their car in front of a supermarket in Sitiawan at 2.15pm the same day and found 29 packets of smuggled cigarettes worth RM200, which they had “seized” in the “raid”.

In ALOR STAR, Kedah CID chief SAC Mior Faridalathrash Wahid said police nabbed four youths, among them a 16-year-old, on suspicion they had snatched the handbag of a woman in front of a supermarket in Taman Saga here on Dec 30.

He said the four, the eldest aged 33, were picked up around the city last night. — Bernama