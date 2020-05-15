From horse-trading to question of legitimacy

SEVERAL manoeuvres in the past few days have indicated that politicking is back in full swing after a pause due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Up north, the drama kicked off with the outgoing speaker of the Perak state assembly being removed rather unceremoniously.

Datuk Ngeh Koo Ham called it a complete assault on the Malaysian parliamentary democratic system and insisted that it was his intention to resign after his speech.

Four rebels from Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) then withdrew their support for party deputy president Datuk Seri Mukhriz Mahathir as Kedah mentri besar. They were quickly joined by two PKR representatives, effectively bringing down the state government.

Often, defectors cite loss of confidence in their own party or the leadership of the incumbent for jumping ship, but the public will put it down to either self-gain or political expediency.

The PKR state representatives now face a RM10 million suit each for breaching the party’s anti-hopping clause in a contract they signed as a condition for being picked to contest in the last general election.

If Kedah PKR does succeed in winning what would be a landmark case, we might just see a legal solution to the problem that has brought down a legitimately elected government in our country.

If such a hefty amount is of no hindrance to the turncoats, then imagine the amount of money involved in such horse-trading.

Former prime minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad had questioned the legitimacy of the Perikatan Nasional (PN) federal government after Speaker Tan Sri Mohamad Ariff Md Yusof announced that the Dewan Rakyat proceedings on May 18 will end immediately after the Yang di-Pertuan Agong has delivered the Royal Address.

Selayang MP William Leong Jee Keen said this move implied that PN does not command the confidence of the Dewan Rakyat. He said the coalition had already failed in its first test of legitimacy by shutting out the voice of the people.

All said and done, manoeuvering will always be part of the political game.

