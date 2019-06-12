From obscurity to infamy

PETALING JAYA: As recently as last weekend, the name Haziq Abdullah Abdul Aziz would not have rung a bell.

But by his confession that he was the man depicted in a same-sex romp in bed with a federal minister, Haziq has gained notoriety.

In one fell swoop, he has implicated the minister for indecency and homosexuality and brought disrepute to the government.

Haziq is now the talk of the town, and will likely remain so for some time to come.

In his confession posted on his social media account, he stated that he and the minister were together in a room at Four Points Hotel in Sandakan on May 11, the day of the by-election for the constituency.

He even urged the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission to investigate the minister for corruption.

“He is not an individual who is qualified to be a leader,“ he said in the video clip on his Facebook page early today.

Haziq might not have been in the public eye until now, but he is not exactly an unknown in politics.

He was founding president of PKR’s students wing – Mahasiswa Keadilan – and served in the position for two years from 2012.

He is currently the private secretary to Deputy Minister of Primary Industries and Commodities Datuk Seri Shamsul Iskandar Mohd Akin.

However, he has left few footprints on social media about his activities, accounting for the fact that he was little known outside the party.

His Facebook profile shows that he only joined the social network in January this year.

But since then, he has been diligently posting updates on Shamsul’s activities, including media interviews and other promotional activities by the ministry.

His one concession to self-indulgence must be a posting of him posing with PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and several others when they went to watch the move Avengers: Endgame on May 4.

However, further probes by netizens have unearthed several photos of him working with Batang Sadong MP Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri when she was Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department during Barisan Nasional’s rule.

Records show that he had joined the ministry as an intern in 2017.

There are photos of him sporting a tee-shirt with the words “Kamek memilih Nancy” (I choose Nancy) indicating that he was also party of Nancy’s election campaign team.

His loyalty obviously shifted again when BN lost in GE14.

He was eventually elected PKR’s Santubong division youth chief.

His motives for confessing to the scandal is now a matter for speculation and gossip.