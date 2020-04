PETALING JAYA: Sir William Osler, a Canadian physician frequently regarded as the Father of Modern Medicine, once described medicine as “a science of uncertainty and an art of probability”.

This certainly resonates with Dr Mohamed Al-Hadi Mohamed Razhi, who heads the emergency services at Thomson Hospital Kota Damansara.

To him, a typical day is a day filled with uncertainties.

“Each day presents a new challenge,” he told theSun.

Perhaps the only thing typical now is the hectic schedule and the 24-hour routine in the war against Covid-19.

Mohamed, 39, has been at the frontline for two months and said it has not been easy. Since the movement control order (MCO) was put in place on March 18, there has been an increase in the number of patients going to the ER (emergency room).

“I believe people are more aware of the risks now, so they are coming out in large numbers for tests,” he said.

On a typical day, the hospital tests 150 to 300 patients for Covid-19.

He said Thomson Hospital has tested more than 2,000 people so far and 45 have emerged positive.

Once a person tests positive, he is immediately isolated, and the Health Ministry is informed so they can start tracking down his close contacts.

Mohamed explained that the standard operating procedure (SOP) at the ER is for all staff to put on a full PPE (personal protective equipment) suit. This comprises a face mask, gloves and isolation gown on top of their disposable hospital garments.

It is not the most comfortable attire. These suits are wind and water proof.

“If you are assigned to man the drive-through test area, you will be soaked in sweat,” he said.

“Imagine wearing it for hours. But after a while, you learn to tolerate it.”

Mohamed said some medical officers have complained about giddiness when they have the suits on. In such cases, they are switched to other tasks.

Those in the drive-through test area work in two shifts of six hours each from 8am to 8pm. Typically, a person can endure a maximum of seven hours in a PPE suit.

Mohamed’s responsibilities are heavy. Apart from dealing with patients, he also has to ensure that his staff are safe.

“We have to take phone calls from those seeking consultations, and we must hold discussions after work hours.

“You can say that we work around the clock,” he added.

Mohamed is acutely aware that he is exposed to a higher risk of infection compared to others.

“After all, we are surrounded by many who have tested positive or are potential carriers.”

But he said with full support from his family and teamwork among the hospital staff, his worries are eased.

What Mohamed is facing now is a far cry from the days before Covid-19 took a hold on the entire world.

“Being a doctor, the risk of exposure to diseases is always there. But this time, it is a lot more dangerous.”

There have been moments of anxiety as well. Mohamed said not too long ago, he started showing mild flu-like symptoms with a dry cough after he began to serve at the frontline.

“I became a bit anxious so I took the test and stayed at the hospital. Thankfully, it came out negative. Only then did I go home to embrace my family,” he said.

For better or worse, life has changed for him and his wife and three children.

“Now, I can no longer give them a hug as soon as I get home.

“I would shower at the hospital first, and then take another shower at home just to make sure I’m clean,” he added.

Mohamed said he and his wife, who is also a doctor, make sure their children understand the routine so they no longer rush to hug him when he gets home.