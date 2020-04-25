Frontliners at roadblocks should drink eight glasses of water daily

KOTA BARU: Muslim security personnel on duty during Ramadan at roadblocks set up for enforcement of the Movement Control (MCO) are required to drink at least eight glasses of water daily to avoid dehydration.

Dietetic officer at Universiti Sains Malaysia Hospital (HUSM) in Kubang Kerian, Wan Rimei Salha Wan Abdul Rani said that could be done between the time of the breaking of fast and sahur (pre-dawn meal).

“They have to drink enough water to prevent dehydration while on duty during Ramadan, especially in hot weather.

“They are also need to have two servings of fruits daily so that their body get enough vitamins and minerals,” she said when contacted by Bernama, here today.

She said among the symptoms of dehydration is prolonged fatigue while on duty.

“To prevent severe dehydration, the security personnel can take turns for short rest, but if the symptoms prolong, they have to consult health personnel,” she added. - Bernama