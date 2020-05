PUTRAJAYA: All frontline workers who need to work during Hari Raya should exercise patience when carrying out their duties, says Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah (pix).

He said the sacrifices they were making to break the Covid-19 infection chain in the country was greatly appreciated.

“For those who are on duty during this period of Aidilfitri, thank you for your dedication to serve the country.

“So we hope our frontliners working on the first, second, and third day of Adilfitri, exercise patience. God willing, our sacrifices for the country will successfully break the chain of infection,” he told a daily press conference on the development of Covid-19 here, today.

Earlier, Dr Noor Hisham wished all Muslims in Malaysia Selamat Hari Raya Aidilfitri and non-Muslims a happy holiday.

Muslims in Malaysia will celebrate Hari Raya tomorrow by adapting to the new normal, in compliance with standard operating procedures (SOPs) including social distancing, to ensure that there is no sudden increase in Covid-19 cases.

In a press conference today Hisham announced 48 new Covid-19 positive cases, bringing the cumulative total to 7,185 cases and the number of fully recovered cases discharged from hospitals to 5,912 with the death toll remaining at 115. — Bernama