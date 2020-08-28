Frontliners the true heroes

FRONTLINERS, without a doubt, make the most sacrifices in the war against Covid-19.

They work long hours, put in extra shifts, and risk their own health and safety for the wellbeing of others. Many live away from their families to protect their loved ones from the deadly virus.

They are our heroes, but so too are their families who have to endure their long absence and worry about their safety.

Every day is a gamble, not with money but with their own lives, according to medical practitioner Dr Kevin Ng.

Whether out in the field conducting screening or dealing with medical emergencies at hospitals, every moment bears a risk, Ng, who is chairman of the Section Concerning House Officers and Medical Officers at the Malaysian Medical Association told theSun.

Despite their sacrifices, they often have to put up with criticisms. “We uphold our oath to treat the sick while putting our safety on the line. However, appreciation is fleeting.”

Those in the medical profession are also easily forgotten by political leaders “who are too preoccupied with other matters” rather than worry about those who keep them safe, he said, adding that medical staff are grateful for the extra allowance, but “it is a shame” that some claims are left unpaid.

What is not seen, he said, is the fact that there are frontline contract workers whose job security remains uncertain.

He acknowledged that the current adversity has also brought people together.

“Many Malaysians have stepped up to donate personal protective equipment to hospitals. They provide frontliners with food during their long working hours and extra shifts. Many of them remain unknown but we will never forget their kindness.”

He said the initial response to Covid-19 was met with uncertainty but the situation improved as confidence built up.

“Apart from the risk to their health, doctors and healthcare workers also suffer from the mental anguish of not being able to do more for their patients.”

To keep their loved ones safe, some of them have rented rooms instead of going home to their families after work each day.

“Despite such sacrifices, we still face discrimination, maybe because people are ignorant. Even our spouses and children are similarly affected.”

For instance, there are “only for health workers” lifts in some condominiums. Their children were segregated from others in schools until a nationwide uproar put a stop to it, he said.

“We need our leaders and public figures, especially social influencers, to set better examples.”

On the personal side, Ng said his family, particularly his parents who live in Penang, continue, to worry about his safety.

“Fortunately, our families understand the risks and their prayers give us strength to face the pandemic daily.”

