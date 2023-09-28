Frozen food smuggling syndicate worth over RM2 mln busted

SANDAKAN: Police through the Internal Security and Public Order Department (JKDNKA), Sabah General Operations Force (PGA) and Sabah Department of Veterinary Services (JPVS) busted a syndicate suspected of smuggling frozen food items from unrecognised foreign plants estimated to be worth RM2,722,604 here last night.

JKDNKA Deputy Director (Movement) Datuk Mohd Hishamudin Tahar said police seized a total of 9,782 boxes containing various parts of chicken meat such as wings, thighs and breasts during a raid on the premises in a light industrial area here.

“Nine individuals comprising five local men and four foreign men were inspected in the raid. The case will be investigated under the Sabah Animal Welfare Enactment 2015.

“The police through JKDNKA is committed to combating the smuggling of untaxed goods and the misappropriation of controlled and subsidised items so that the country’s revenue is always protected,“ he told reporters after inspecting the seized goods at the premises today.

Mohd Hishamudin also said that since January this year, the department’s Wildlife Crime Bureau has successfully conducted eight raids in Sabah and two in Sarawak against a frozen food smuggling syndicate with an estimated seizure value of RM44,281,391.70.

State JPVS director Dr Normah Yusop said her department had suspected the activities of the premises since last year, but with the cooperation of the police, especially through PGA, JPVS was able to make a more integrated approach in conducting raids.

“We suspect that the goods (chicken meat) are imported from unrecognised plants in China, Australia, Denmark and Poland that do not have a halal certificate.

“These goods are suspected to supply the local market and the islands in the Philippines,“ she said.-Bernama