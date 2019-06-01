Frozen whole durian can be exported to China

JOHOR BARU: The frozen whole durian fruits can now be exported to China, starting with Beijing and Guangzhou, during the ‘king of the fruits’ season in July or August.

Agriculture and Agro-based Industries’ Minister Datuk Salahuddin Ayub said that Malaysia received the approval of the Chinese authorities to export the ‘Musang King’ durian on May 30 after they inspected nine durian orchard companies.

‘’This is good news this week. Thank god, our durians, in the form of the whole fruit (frozen), can now be exported to China. We have waited so long (to export) but this time, it is at the initiative of the Prime Minister himself.

‘’I also have twice, in the series of important visits to China in August last year and last March, accompanied the Prime Minister to China whereby in two top Malaysia-China meetings, the Prime Minister had stressed on the high potential durian industry in Malaysia while China offered its substantial market,’’ he said.

He said this after launching the Aidilfitri Prudent Spending Sale@Farmers’ Market at the Datin Halimah Farmers Market, here today.

Salahuddin said that, through the two visits to China, the Malaysian delegate was told that, out of the 1.4 billion population, only 1.0% could enjoy the taste of the Musang King.

He said that this proved that the durian export to China was very bright and his ministry would ensure the opportunity was taken advantage of.

‘’Normally, must wait up to two or three years to obtain approval (export) after an inspection but thank god the Chinese government have given their approval, meaning, now we can export the whole fruit, prior to this we were only allowed to export durian only in the form of pulp and paste,’’ he said.

He said the Musang King to be exported would be sourced from orchards in Johor, Pahang and from the northern states, the amount could not be ascertained yet.

In this regard, Salahuddin also warned the companies involved in the export of the fruit not to cheat by switching to other durian varieties other than Musang King when exporting.

‘’The Musang King must be genuine, don’t cheat. I am warning the companies permitted (to export) to be truly honest to uphold the good name of Malaysia. I will not hesitate to take action by taking back the ministry’s approval if they try to seek quick profit by damaging their integrity,’’ he said. - Bernama