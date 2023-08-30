FRU member pleads not guilty to robbery

KUALA TERENGGANU: A member of the Federal Reserve Unit (FRU) pleaded not guilty in the Sessions Court here today to committing robbery last week.

Lance Corporal Mohd. Khuzairi Shaari, 43, made the plea before Judge Nooriah Osman.

He was charged with robbing a grocer of a gold bracelet by a roadside in Kampung Tok Bintang, in Kuala Berang near Hulu Terengganu between 9.45pm and 10.30pm last Aug 23.

The charge, under Section 392 of the Penal Code (Act 592), provides imprisonment for up to 14 years and a fine or whipping, if convicted.

Mohd. Khuzairi was allowed bail of RM10,000 with one surety and also ordered to report himself at the nearest police station on the first of every month.

The court set Oct 2 for mention.

The prosecution was conducted by deputy public prosecutor Nor Nabihah Hanim Ayim, while Mohd Khuzairi was represented by lawyer Mohd Hayatuddin Muhammad. -Bernama