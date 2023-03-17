FRU to use K9 sniffer dogs in riot zones

MARANG: The Federal Reserve Unit (FRU) will use sniffer dogs from the K9 Unit when deployed to riot zones in the future.

Bukit Aman Internal Security and Public Order Department (JKDNKA) director, Datuk Seri Hazani Ghazal said the FRU had been given the green light to acquire 10 K9 dogs or ‘riot dogs’ for the purpose of maintaining order in an emergency situation.

He said discussions have already been held with FRU commander SAC Mohd Said Ibrahim to coordinate the standard operating procedure (SOP) and also determine the scope of tasks involving riot dogs in maintaining peace.

“Yesterday, Bukit Aman Logistics and Technology Department informed us that approval has been given for the FRU to have 10 K9 riot dogs.

“It is true that we need dogs in riot assignments and also to maintain the peace because it is human nature to feel fear when faced with fierce dogs.

“In fact, people will think twice if they intend to do something bad,“ he said after officiating at the closing ceremony of the basic FRU course and basic horse riding course series 1/2023 at FRU Unit 6, Wakaf Tapai here today.

Also present was Terengganu police chief Datuk Rohaimi Md Isa.

In the meantime, Hazani dismissed the notion of some that presently, the existence of FRU is irrelevant.

He said besides controlling and dispersing riots at assembly zones, the role of FRU has also been extended to assisting flood victims and border control with the use of horses.

“Since 2021, the FRU has diversified its role by focusing on offering post-flood aid like cleaning of premises including homes, schools, and places of worship irrespective of race or religion.

“In fact, we have already deployed our horse unit to the north and Kelantan to carry out safety patrols and gather intelligence related to smuggling,” he added. - Bernama