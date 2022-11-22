Fruit seller found stabbed to death in Seremban

SEREMBAN: A fruit trader was found dead with a wound on his right rib believed to have been stabbed by a woman who lived with him in an apartment in Taman Bukit Delima, here, last night.

Seremban district police chief ACP Nanda Maarof said the 50-year-old local man was found lying on his back in a pool of blood in the living room of the house at about 9.30 pm after he received information from the apartment’s security officer.

“As soon as we arrived we saw a blood stain trail in the house and found a 33-year-old Vietnamese woman in a state of panic and sadness. Their actual relationship is still under investigation.

“Preliminary information from witnesses said they heard a fight between the two and a woman crying at about 9 pm. We believe that during the struggle a knife was stabbed in the right side of the victim, but we are investigating the incident,“ he said when contacted by Bernama today.

He said the police also found a vegetable cutting knife in the kitchen of the house which was believed to have been used during the fight.

Nanda said the woman involved was believed to have entered the country in June, but he would check with the Malaysian Immigration Department to get more information.

He said the motive for the murder was still under investigation and the woman was detained for investigation under Section 302 of the Penal Code.

He added that, so far, two witnesses have been called to give evidence in addition to calling on any witness who saw the incident to come forward and furnish information to senior investigating officer ASP Mohd Saufi Malik at 06-6033222. - Bernama