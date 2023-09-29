Fruit seller murder case: Cops arrest 13 foreign men

KUALA LUMPUR: Police have solved a murder case involving a local fruit seller who was stabbed in front of a two-storey terrace house in Taman OUG, here within 48 hours, with the arrests of 13 foreign men.

Brickfields district police chief ACP Amihizam Abdul Syukor said the suspects aged between 22 and 52 were arrested during several raids conducted by the Criminal Investigation Department of the Kuala Lumpur Police Contingent Headquarters and the Brickfields District Police Headquarters.

“Acting on information, police apprehended the main suspect at 11 am today and seized case-related items. Police managed to solve the case within 48 hours,” he said in a statement tonight.

Amihizam said the suspects will be remanded until Oct 4 to assist in the investigation under Section 302 of the Penal Code.

He advised the public to stop making speculations about the case and urged those who have information related to the case to contact the Brickfields Police Hotline at 03-22979222.

On Tuesday, police received information about the incident that occurred at 7.40 pm involving the 80-year-old victim who died after being stabbed multiple times in the body and face.

Four men were detained at the location at 2.30 am.-Bernama