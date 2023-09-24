Fruitful visit to USA, says PM

NEW YORK: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said his four-day visit to the United States has successfully highlighted Malaysia’s stance on global issues and raised the country’s profile on the international stage.

He said the visit also provided an opportunity for him to share the country’s policies and aspirations related to international relations.

“Indeed, the results are good, our international profile has increased. Following meetings with my counterparts, I have the opportunity to share experiences and exchange opinions on global issues and common interests,“ he added.

He told a press conference at the end of his visit to New York to participate in the 78th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) that he received many requests for meetings on the sidelines of the UNGA session.

“There were so many requests for bilateral meetings that we couldn’t cope because of time constraints. I am happy Malaysia’s international profile has risen to a position that is admirable,“ he added

Anwar, who is also the Finance Minister, said the visit provided an opportunity for Malaysia to highlight international issues such as the Ukraine-Russia conflict, Islamophobia, climate change and problems in Myanmar.

While in New York, Anwar said he had the opportunity to hold bilateral meetings with the leaders of Turkiye, Iraq, Thailand, Sri Lanka and Iraq.

At the same time, Anwar said efforts to attract more investment and trade to Malaysia continued to bear fruit through meetings with several US giant companies.

Anwar held meetings and interacted with 15 US leading companies listed in the Fortune 500, including Airbnb, Amazon, Amazon Web Services, Boeing, ConocoPhillips and Kimberly-Clark at the Harvard Club.

At the Invest Malaysia New York event attended by equity and bond capital market investors with assets under management reaching USD40 trillion, Anwar gave the government’s commitment to ensure a conducive investment environment.

The prime minister said he was happy with his decision to attend the UNGA even though he initially did not want to because of various domestic issues.

“There were domestic issues to be resolved. So many changes, such as energy transformation, industrial master plan, civil economy, the mid-term review of the 12th Malaysian Plan and also the by-elections.

“It’ was really heavy...fortunately things are much better now,” he added.

Anwar also praised highly the staff of the Malaysian Embassy in the US and the Permanent Mission of Malaysia to the UN, the Foreign Ministry, the Ministry of Investment, Trade and Industry and other agencies involved in the visit. - Bernama