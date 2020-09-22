Fry the frogs

PETALING JAYA: The Sabah election on Saturday could present an opportunity for voters to show party hoppers the door once and for all.

In fact, this election should be the well from which “political frogs” can never jump out of again.

This is the message that the Human Rights Commission of Malaysia (Suhakam) hopes voters will remember when they make their way to the polling booths.

Suhakam commissioner Datuk Mah Weng Kwai said the commission had proposed laws to prohibit party hopping, but the real power to stop these “frogs” and make a bold statement (against such acts) lies in the hands of voters.

“The snap polls are a direct result of party hopping. It is not in line with the mandate given to our politicians, and we will maintain that position. This election will be to correct that situation. Party hoppers should not be elected,” Mah told theSun yesterday.

“If party hoppers aren’t elected, then the message is clear. Don’t party hop.”

Mah said another strong reason Sabahans will be going to the polls is to stamp their mark at the federal level.

“This is very much in the minds of Sabahans and Sarawakians. They feel strongly about ensuring that the Malaysian Agreement 1963 (to protect the rights of Sabah and Sarawak) is inclusive,” he said.

The retired Court of Appeal judge said he will be joined by a delegation of more than 30 Suhakam members in Sabah by Thursday to monitor the polling process.

He said he foresees a smooth election, but expressed concern over the Covid-19 threat.

“We must be extra careful. We won’t be forgiven if we bring this (virus) back. The Sabah government is welcoming of us, which is a big plus.”

Many Sabahans will not be making the trip home this Saturday over fears of contracting Covid-19, and the cost of making the trip.

A voter, who gave her name only as Shirley, echoed the dissatisfaction of many Sabahans who wanted postal voting, which would have allowed them to vote without having to return to Sabah.

“If (the Election Commission) had put enough thought into it, Sabahans living outside could vote. I have two children and there is no one to take care of them if my husband and I go back to vote,” she said, while expressing hope that the election would bring development, especially better roads and electricity supply.

Another resident, Mohamad Yazid Osman, said: “We need more forward-thinking politicians who can create more jobs and improve the people’s lives.”

Sabahans are going to the polls again after only 26 months since the last general election that saw the defeat of Barisan Nasional at the federal level as well as in several states.

A total of 447 candidates from various parties, as well as independents, are vying for 73 seats.