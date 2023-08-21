FST, LFS Cinemas enter Malaysian Book of Records for 27-hour ‘Jailer’ movie marathon

KUALA LUMPUR: Five Star Trading (FST) and Lotus Five Star (LFS) Cinemas PJ State have secured their place in the Malaysian Book of Records (MBR) for hosting the longest single movie marathon of Superstar Rajinikanth’s latest blockbuster, Jailer, with a runtime of 26 hours and 59 minutes.

This achievement marks the first of its kind in the history of Malaysian cinema for a single Tamil movie. The marathon garnered a record-breaking number of 600 admissions during its run from 11.15 am (Aug 19) to 11 am (Aug 20) at the LFS State Cineplex in Petaling Jaya, Selangor.

The managing director of FST, Garuna Murthee, expressed pride in creating history with this new record, noting that the addition of Rajinikanth’s new blockbuster Jailer made the accomplishment even more special.

The MBR certificate was presented to the general manager of FST, Dr Sai Suthan, by a representative of MBR in a simple ceremony held at the LFS State Cineplex in Petaling Jaya on Sunday.

Dr Sai remarked that the screening of Jailer alongside Rajinikanth’s nostalgic film Baasha would help the public rediscover the joy and celebration of cinema viewing.

Released on Aug 10, Jailer has been setting impressive ticket collections worldwide. According to FST, the movie alone has amassed some RM10 million in Malaysia within five days of screening.