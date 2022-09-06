FT minister now says approved international concerts may proceed

PETALING JAYA: FT Minister Datuk Seri Shahidan Kassim has said that concerts by international artists which have received approval from authorities will be able to continue as scheduled.

He also added that concerts that have yet to be approved will be reviewed for compatibility for Malaysian culture.

He said international performances must not only be entertaining but promote positive values.

On Sunday, Shahidan said City Hall will review approvals for concerts to ensure their suitability.

Last month, PAS’ youth wing threatened to take to the streets for nationwide protests if the Federal Government continues to allow international concerts in the country.