FT Ministry allocates over RM1 mln to mosques, asnaf recipients

KUALA LUMPUR: The Federal Territories Ministry has allocated cash assistance of RM519,500 to 824 mosques, surau and Friday surau in three territories – Kuala Lumpur, Putrajaya and Labuan – to enliven the atmosphere during Ramadan via the Nur Ramadan programme.

Its Minister Datuk Seri Dr Shahidan Kassim said the ministry had also allocated cash assistance amounting to RM500,000 to be distributed to 2,500 asnaf (those eligible to receive zakat or tithe) recipients comprising orphans, senior citizens, single mothers, persons with disabilities (PwDs) and the less fortunate.

“Nur Ramadan is one of the Federal Territories Ministry and Kuala Lumpur City Hall’s annual programmes in showing compassion to the less fortunate and also to cultivate love and empathy among the Federal Territories residents,” he said during the programme held at the Al-Firdaus Mosque, Segambut Luar, here today.

At the event, 145 out of 1,600 asnaf recipients in Kuala Lumpur received cash donations of RM200 each, as well as a rice cooker, rice and dates amounting to RM183,425.

Shahidan said his ministry also contributed RM3,000 to 13 selected Maahad Tahfiz in 13 parliamentary constituencies in the Federal Territories to enliven up the Ramadan atmosphere.

Nur Ramadan is implemented in strategic collaboration with the Federal Territories Islamic Religious Council (MAIWP); Federal Territories Islamic Religious Department (JAWI); Federal Territory Foundation; Federal Territories Residents Representative Council (MPPWP) and McDonald’s Malaysia.

McDonald’s Malaysia also sponsored ‘moreh’ (supper) for about 8,500 people through the programme. — Bernama