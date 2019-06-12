FT Ministry considers having Borneo Street

KUALA LUMPUR: The Federal Territory Ministry is willing to look into the possibility of having a Borneo Street here to help promote products from Sabah and Sawarak, its minister Khalid Samad said today.

He said it will also serve as a platform to bring about closer integration between Sabahans, Sarawakians and those from the peninsular.

“There are 65 tribes in Sarawak and 30 in Sabah and this rich cultural diversity should be promoted here and abroad.

“This will also help promote tourism not only to people here but also foreign visitors to the nation’s capital,“ he told the media after launching the International Borneo Festival 2019.

Khalid said the Borneo Street will only provide a brief glimpse into Sabah and Sarawak.

He pointed out that many of the products available in both the states are hard to get here.

He said there are 500,000 from Sabah and Sarawak living here and they have a good understanding of the people here and those living here should make an effort to visit the two states.

He added that this will allow people to get a better understanding of the differences that exist.

Khalid said this was because there were those who are trying to bring issues that can divide the people.