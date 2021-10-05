FT Ministry plans to add five localities for food distribution to homeless

KUALA LUMPUR: The Federal Territories Ministry (FT Ministry) plans to add five localities around Kuala Lumpur that have been turned into “hotspots” by certain individuals or random groups who are not registered, to distribute food to homeless people.

Its deputy minister, Datuk Seri Jalaluddin Alias ​​said the measure, which would be implemented in the near future, was aimed at preventing the issue of food dumping that could tarnish the image and conditions of an area.

“Non-governmental organisations (NGOs) registered with the Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) always adhered to the designated place and schedule of food distribution to the homeless.

“However, there are a handful of parties or certain other individuals who have good intentions to distribute food to the homeless, but their method is not systematic, which actually invites negative effects if not addressed,“ he said.

Jalaluddin was met by reporters after holding a dialogue session with 24 registerd NGOs involved in food distribution, here, today.

Currently, there are three food distribution centres supervised by DBKL, namely Pusat Transit Gelandangan (Jalan Pahang), Pusat Khidmat Gelandangan (Medan Tuanku) and Pusat Pembelajaran Komuniti (Chow Kit).

He said they will use the concept of food trucks or stalls that would allow anyone who wanted to distribute food to be gathered in one place and according to a specific schedule besides being monitored by DBKL enforcement authorities from time to time.

-Bernama