FT Ministry restructured into FT Dept: Mohd Zuki

PUTRAJAYA: The Federal Territories Ministry has been restructured administratively and is now known as the Federal Territories Department under Prime Minister’s Department (JPM).

Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Mohd Zuki Ali (pix) said he and Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim was today briefed on the latest administrative structure of the department by its director-general Datuk Seri Rosida Jaafar.

“After the briefing, the prime minister and I attended the Majlis Interaksi Wilayah Persekutuan.

“This meeting is a platform for the top management of the department and Members of Parliament in the Federal Territories to discuss critical issues and proposed implementation of development policies for the well-being of the people,” he said in a posting on Facebook.

Also present at the meeting were JPM’s senior deputy secretary-general Datuk Solehuddin Alyubi, Kuala Lumpur mayor Datuk Seri Mahadi Che Ngah, Putrajaya Corporation president Datuk Fadlun Mak Ujud and Labuan Corporation chief executive officer Rithuan Mohd Ismail. - Bernama