SHAH ALAM: The Federal Territories Ministry is to disclose next week details of the alleged irregularities and abuse of power in the construction of buildings on federal government land in Kuala Lumpur, Minister Khalid Abdul Samad (pix) said today.

He said the ministry detected a month ago that development orders had been approved for the construction of office buildings on government land.

“It is strange how buildings can be constructed on government land. I was informed that Kuala Lumpur City Hall had issued notices to vacate the buildings (that were built on government land).

“We will discuss with the builders whether the buildings will have to be torn down or otherwise,” he told reporters after being interviewed on the ‘Bicara Minda’ show organised by Sinar Harian at the Karangkraf Media Group Complex here.

Khalid said the development orders to undertake development on federal government land were not signed by the Kuala Lumpur mayor but officers at the relevant departments.

On another matter, Khalid said the ministry would continue with the River of Life (RoL) project initiated by the previous Barisan Nasional government to ensure cleanliness of rivers in the federal capital.

He also said that the ministry would enhance the implementation of the project.

“We have to continue with it because RM3 billion has already been utilised (for the project),” he said.

Khalid also said that the ministry was drafting the Kuala Lumpur City Plan 2040 which would focus on development based on the concept of public transportation.

The Kuala Lumpur City Plan 2020 would be the basis of the new plan, which was expected to be completed this year, he added. — Bernama