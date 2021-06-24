FT Ministry wants to vaccinate 6,000 food delivery riders, 7,000 traders from July

KUALA LUMPUR: The Federal Territories Ministry is targeting to vaccinate over 6,000 food delivery riders and 7,000 traders here and in Putrajaya and Labuan next month.

Its minister, Tan Sri Annuar Musa said it was only appropriate that these groups be given priority as they were exposed to risks other than convincing the public who had to deal with them daily.

“Although the food delivery riders generally comprise the young in their 20’s and not a vulnerable group, their work is an essential service too.

“They have to work regardless of the situation including entering the Enhanced Movement Control Order (EMCO) areas. The public feels unsafe until they know these people (food riders) have been vaccinated.

“They also have to continue working for a living. If they are not vaccinated they will be demoralised and exposed to the danger, so it is fair to give them priority,” he told a special media conference recently.

He said the ministry would also discuss with the companies providing the delivery service soon to obtain details on the workers.

Annuar said the ministry also gave priority to groups regarded to be at high risk in high-density areas including workers at the Kuala Lumpur Wholesale Market (PBKL), residents of the People’s Housing Projects (PPR), construction workers and the homeless.

“We vaccinate workers at PBKL and PPR residents through the pioneer mobile vaccination truck programme and to date, over 200 homeless people too have been vaccinated,” he added.

Annuar said 50,000 people in Kuala Lumpur and Putrajaya were expected to be vaccinated per day by next month at 124 vaccine administering centres (PPV) including mobile vaccination trucks serving the PPR and Public Housing areas, traditional villages and centres for the homeless in the federal capital.

He said the vaccination of residents in Kuala Lumpur had now risen from 7,000 doses to 35,789, Putrajaya (1,000 to 1,800) and Labuan (700 to 3,000) per day. — Bernama