FT Ministry will not defend officers accused of corruption: Khalid

KUALA LUMPUR: The Federal Territories Ministry will not be protecting or defending its subordinates if they were indicted with corruption accusations.

Federal Territories Minister Khalid Abdul Samad (pix) said the ministry has an open policy and will support any action taken by authorities that will guarantee the integrity of the agencies.

“We have taken a stern stand not to protect anyone who are detained or accused of taking bribes. We don’t care who it is, they must face these accusations,“ he said at a press conference after launching the monthly assembly of the ministry and World Happiness Day today.

He was responding to news reports that the MACC had detained as many as 16 people believed to have accepted bribes from owners of massage parlours.

According to news reports, the MACC source said among the civil servants detailed were from Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL), Fire and Rescue Department officers and the head of a police station.