FT mosques, surau to open for congregational prayers from tomorrow: Jawi

KUALA LUMPUR: All mosques, Friday and community surau in the Federal Territories (Kuala Lumpur, Putrajaya and Labuan) except those in the red zone, will be opened for Friday and congregational prayers beginning tomorrow.

Federal Territories Islamic Religious Department director Mohd Ajib Ismail said the decision was made following the current situation and the announcements made by Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob and the National Security Council today.

“The permission is subjected to the ruling that only one third of the main prayer hall capacity is allowed and congregation members must be among locals only.

“Jawi would like to remind that all standard operating procedures related to the Recovery Movement Control Order (RMCO) must be adhered to,” he said in a statement, here, today.

It is hoped that Muslims would make use of the opportunity by increasing their supplications and pray that the Covid-19 transmission would end soon, he added. - Bernama