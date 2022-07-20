FT Syariah Prosecution dept not pursuing charges against Siti Nuramira (Updated)

KUALA LUMPUR: The Federal Territories Syariah Prosecution Department has decided not to pursue the charges against Siti Nuramira Abdullah to avoid the woman being charged in two different courts.

In a statement, the department’s chief syariah prosecutor, said the move to not pursue charges was based on section 58 (2) of Act 505 of the Administration of Islamic Law (Federal Territories) Act and Section 181 of Act 560 of the Syariah Criminal Procedure (Federal Territories) Act 1997.

“Criminal charges have been initiated in the civil court on July 13 under section 298A of the Penal Code. The difference is from the point of view of the administration of justice to prevent the accused from being charged in two different courts to achieve the same goal which is to be punished for the offences committed

“Section 298A of the Penal Code provides for a heavier punishment. In accordance with the maqasid (goal) of syariah which emphasises the approach of discipline in the administration of syariah crimes, it is hoped to bring the accused back to true Islamic practices, ” read the statement.

The statement added that the case was already registered on July 13 based on the preliminary investigation on Siti Nuramira and the first mention was set for July 14 but was postponed to July 21 (tomorrow).

Siti Nuramira was arrested yesterday by the Federal Territories Islamic Religious Department (JAWI), after being released on bail on a charge of insulting Islam which she faced at the Kuala Lumpur Sessions Court.

The woman was supposed to be charged in the Syariah High Court here today, but was released by JAWI last night.

On July 13, Siti Nuramira pleaded not guilty in the Sessions Court here to charges of admitting that she is a Muslim who had memorised 15 verses of the Quran and then acted to remove her hijab and baju kurung while performing on stage, causing disharmony among the Muslim community.

The offence was allegedly committed at the Crack House Comedy Club Restaurant, Taman Tun Dr Ismail, here at 6pm on June 4 under Section 298A (1) (a) of the Penal Code, which carries a maximum jail term of five years, if convicted. - Bernama