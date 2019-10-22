FT zakat collection jumps 4% to nearly half billion ringgit

LABUAN: The zakat (tithe) collection in the three federal territories of Labuan, Putrajaya and Kuala Lumpur increased 4% to RM456,483,776.00 for the first nine months (Jan-Sept) of this year compared to the same period last year.

The jump also reflects the significant increase of 15% of zakat payers compared to the corresponding period last year.

Federal Territory Islamic Religious Council (MAIWP) – Zakat Collection Centre (PPZ) chairman Datuk Che Mat Che Ali said heightened level of awareness and improved economic position among the Muslim community contributed to the increase.

“The aggressive campaigns by our PPZ teams had also contributed to the higher zakat collection this year,” he said at a press conference after the Wakalah Talk at Dorsett Grand Hotel here today.

He said that there were more than 22, 000 Asnaf, the group entitled to receive financial aid, in the three federal territories.

“I appeal to Muslim corporations and those who have extra income and revenue to come forward to contribute so that we can help the increasing number of Asnaf,” he said.

Meanwhile, he said the newly-introduced ‘‘Wakalah’’ is a system that authorises zakat payers to channel their own tithe assistance to their chosen Asnafs. — Bernama