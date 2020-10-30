Fuel prices Oct 31 - Nov-6: No changes across the board

KUALA LUMPUR: There will be no change in the retail prices for RON95, RON97 and diesel from Oct 31 to Nov 6, says the Finance Ministry.

The ministry in a statement today said that the prices of RON95, RON97 and diesel remained at RM1.64, RM1.94 and RM1.74 per litre respectively.

“The price is based on the weekly retail price of petroleum products using the Automatic Pricing Mechanism (APM) formula.

“The government will continue to monitor the impact of changes in world crude oil prices and take appropriate measures to ensure the welfare and well-being of the people,“ read the statement. -Bernama