KUALA LUMPUR: RON97 will cost 12 sen more, from RM2.68/litre to RM2.80/litre, for the fuel price week April 20-26.

The Finance Ministry in a statement here today said the retail prices for RON 95 and diesel remain unchanged, at RM2.08/litre and RM2.18/litre, respectively.

It said without subsidy, the prices (for the week April 20-26) would have been RM2.50/litre (RON 95) and RM2.46/litre (diesel), respectively.

“This is in line with the government’s decision to stabilise fuel prices and alleviate the cost of living,” the statement said. — Bernama