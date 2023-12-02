Fuel spill causes temporary shutdown of four LRAS: Exco

SHAH ALAM: The odour pollution incident which forced four water treatment plants (LRAs) in the state to be shut down temporarily last night was caused by a fuel spill, believed to be diesel from heavy machinery.

State Tourism, Environment, Green Technology and Orang Asli Affairs Committee chairman Hee Loy Sian said the Selangor Water Management Authority’s (LUAS) investigation along Sungai Selangor found the oil spill at the river bank some three kilometres away from the Rantau Panjang LRA intake.

“Following this, LUAS took immediate action by placing oil booms and pads at the location and installing bunds at the riverbank to prevent the oil from seeping into the river.

“In the meantime, the owner of the heavy machinery has removed the equipment and carried out cleaning work on the instructions of LUAS,” he said in a statement today.

Hee said the temporary shutdown of the LRAs intake points for around four hours was a control and preventive measure to avoid worse pollution to the water treatment system.

“The problem was quickly addressed with the channelling of raw water starting at 10 pm yesterday and lowering the barrage gates at the LRA intake.

“Further investigations are underway to ensure that this matter is fully resolved. LUAS will also do sampling for further action involving legislation,” he said.

Meanwhile, Hee said that raw water was channelled back to the Rantau Panjang LRA intake at 1.30 am and at 2.15 am today to the Sungai Selangor Phase 1 (SSP1) LRA, Sungai Selangor Phase 2 (SSP2) LRA and Selangor Phase 3 (SSP3) LRA after recording three consecutive zero TON readings.

Earlier, Pengurusan Air Selangor Sdn Bhd (Air Selangor) announced the temporary shutdown of the Rantau Panjang, SSP1, SSP2, and SSP3 LRAs believed due to an odour pollution incident, causing unscheduled water supply disruptions in eight regions.

However, the four LRAs have fully resumed operations this morning, and clean and safe treated water supply is being distributed in stages to affected consumers from 6.30 am. - Bernama