Fugitive businessman Nicky Liow surrenders to cops (Updated)

KUALA LUMPUR: Fugitive Liow Soon Hee @ Nicky Liow who has been on the run from the law for a string of crimes for more than a year gave himself up to police this morning.

Federal police commercial crimes investigation department (CCID) director commissioner Datuk Kamarudin Md Din said the 34-year-old suspect was arrested after he turned up at the CCID headquarters on Jalan Tun Razak at 11am.

He said Liow is expected to be charged in court on Tuesday with 26 counts of charges related to money-laundering.

Kamarudin said on the orders of the Attorney-General’s Chambers, the CCID had on March 22 filed the charges at the Shah Alam Court in Selangor against Liow under laws of the Anti-Money Laundering Act (AMLA) and Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2001 (AMLATFPUAA).

A massive hunt for Liow was launched by police after his multi-million ringgit scam racket was exposed by top police crime buster commissioner Datuk Seri Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay when he served as Johor police chief in April last year.

Over 65 members of the syndicate which was masterminded by Liow were arrested at the time.

Weeks after he went into hiding, Liow also lost his Datuk Seri title after it was revoked by the Pahang royal palace.

Liow who allegedly ran his shady activities under an investment company called Winner Dynasty Group and had been photographed with top police brass and politicians.

Former Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador had said last year that police had identified about three dozen personnel of enforcement agencies who had colluded with Liow and were responsible for keeping his syndicate’s activities undisrupted by the authorities.