Full circle as Ole returns to old stomping ground

SOME call it irony, others may refer to it as kismet. No matter how you describe it, destiny has brought two people and a football club full circle.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was the manager of Cardiff City FC when the Welsh club, owned by Malaysian business tycoon and Berjaya Group founder Tan Sri Vincent Tan, was in the English Premier League back in the 2013/2014 season.

Solskjaer’s reign did not last long. He was sacked in September 2014 after Cardiff were relegated to the Championship.

Fast forward four years and the Norwegian has been chosen to manage one of the biggest clubs in world football – Manchester United.

Cardiff City Football Club are also back in the Premier league after finishing second in the Championship last season.

To top this all off, this weekend’s choice clash in the EPL is Cardiff vs Man United at the Cardiff City stadium.

Who would have thought Solskjaer would be at the helm of the Red Devils when they travel to his former club?

In the same vein, Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad resigned as Unmo president and relinquished his post as Prime Miniter back in 2003. Fast forward 15 years and Mahathir is back as the oldest prime minister in history after Umno was ousted in the last general elections. Go figure!