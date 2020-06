GEORGE TOWN: Penang is still waiting for the Federal Government to fully complete the Mengkuang Dam Expansion Project (MDEP) before its strategic drought solution plans can be put in motion, the Penang Water Supply Corporation (PBAPP) said.

The MDEP is a Federal government project aimed at providing Penang with an expanded and comprehensive strategic drought solution, as well as to mitigate the risk of climate change and increasing water demand.

In a statement today, PBAPP chief executive officer Datuk Jaseni Maidinsa (pix) said although the dam has been expanded, the MDEP could not function fully as Penang’s strategic drought solution.

According to him, outstanding works for the MDEP involved the laying of 7km of pipelines from the Mak Sulong pumping station to the Sungai Dua canal, as well as the construction of the Lahar Yooi pumping station.

“Without the pipelines, the maximum volume of water that may be drawn down from the dam daily is limited to 300 million litres per day (MLD). Penang’s average daily water consumption was 843 MLD in 2019,“ he said.

He said the Federal government has agreed to undertake these works during a meeting on April 2, 2018, which an estimated overall cost of RM180 million. — Bernama